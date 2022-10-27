Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior defensive back recruit Johnny Schmitt (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) has begun to rack up post-season honors for this terrific senior season so far. Schmitt, who was just named as an All Conference first team by the CCL/ESCC conference has also seen his recruiting stock on the rise this fall. Schmitt checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, upcoming IHSA playoffs and more in this recruiting update.

"It's an honor to be named as an All Conference player," Schmitt said. "It's been a good regular season and now everyone is just locked in and focused on the state playoffs that start on Friday. We play Geneva and they are a very good team that we need to be ready to face."

Schmitt has also seen more and more schools taking notice of his play this season.

"I've been in contact with some newer schools lately. I've been able to make game day visits so far to Illinois and also Kansas. I'm also talking quite a bit with the coaches from Minnesota,Wisconsin and also Wyoming. Wisconsin sent me a game day invite and Minnesota did as well. Right now it's hard to schedule any visits because we won't know which day we will play in the playoffs until a few days before the games. I also have some FCS level scholarship offers and interest from schools like Dayton and Valparaiso."

So how did his game day visits to both Illinois and Kansas go?

"I had a great visit to Illinois and they just showed me a lot of love on that visit. I was able to talk with the coaches at Illinois including Coach (Terrance) Jamison and Coach (Kevin) Kane who are both recruiting me for Illinois. Coach Jamison offered me a preferred walk on spot on that visit and I just had a great time. Illinois picked things up with me once the season started and it was just a great visit and experience."

"I visited Kansas early in the season and that was also a great visit for me. Kansas also has an awesome atmosphere and everyone is pretty excited about Kansas football these days. Kansas has continued to show more interest in me and I stay in touch with those coaches pretty regularly. Most of the schools like my game and like my versatility. Some schools like me to play any of the safety spots along with playing as more of a hybrid position as well."

So how has Schmitt's game improved this season compared to last year?

"I've added much more overall speed and explosiveness plus I also grew two inches since last season. I've also been focused on adding more good weight and strength and it's just all come together in my game this season. I'm just more experienced this season and I'm also playing with a lot more confidence."

Johnny Schmitt has multiple scholarship offers.