EdgyTim - 2023 TE Tonielli is one to watch

Oswego (Ill.) sophomore tight end prospect Deakon Tonielli (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) is another name from the growing Class of 2023 who has been impressive this winter taking part in a recently held Throw It Deep passing session. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"I enjoy going out to Throw It Deep and getting my work in," Tonielli said. "I've also been working out on my own and trying to get in some outside field work when the weather is decent. We also started back to school this week and we are suppose to go back to hvbrid learning on January 19th and I'm hoping that happens."

Tonielle, who started on the sophomore level in 2019 reflected back on his freshman season and what improvements he's made since that season.

"I thought my season went pretty well. I played both receiver and some tight end in different sets. My first game I was a little nervous but that all went away after the first few plays. After that I felt really comfortable and just gained more confidence. I've been working on improving running better routes, working on my overall speed and hands."

So how has Tonielli's game changed from 2019 to now?

"My game has improved big time. I took part in a camp for the USA National Team back in February of 2020 and I ended up playing in the International Bowl and that experience really helped me. I just grew more confidence and I'm now just bigger, stronger and faster than 2019. I can't wait to be able to show everyone how much my game has changed."

For now, Tonielli is just hoping to get a chance to compete sometime this winter or spring.

"I also play basketball and that season has also been shut down and we have no idea when things will start back up again. I'm just going to keep working and getting ready for the season, whatever season that might end up being."

