2023: The Red Grange All County Team

The Red Grange Award was started in 1974 by Howard Gaede.

The Red Grange Award is given annually to the Offensive and Defensive POY in the football tradition rich DuPage County.

The award and all county team honor the tremendous contributions to the game of football and people by Red Grange.

(Red Grange grew up in DuPage County, was a three time All- American at the University of Illinois and a key figure in making Pro Football what it is today playing for the Chicago Bears.

Red Grange is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. Most importantly, Red Grange was extremely humble and always helped the less fortunate throughout his lifetime values we hope to see continue today from our award winners.

Notable Past Recipients of the award- Payton Thorne, Clayton Thorson, Dan Vitale, Chuck Long, Jim Juriga, Kent Graham to name a few.

Below are the details for the 2023 Red Grange All County Banquet to be held on November 15th at the DoubleTree Inn in Lisle.

Player and Coach banquet ticket is complimentary to this event. If any additional family and/or friend who would like to attend you can purchase tickets here via Eventbrite link below. Ticket sales will end this Sunday November 12th at 10PMCST. No ticket will be sold at the door. Click the link below to purchase tickets now.

The 2023 Red Grange All County Team is here
2023 Offensive Player of the Year? TBA at the Award Banquet

QB Alessio Milivojevic Wheaton St Francis

QB Michael Champagne Glenbard South

QB Dennis Mandala IC Catholic Prep

QB Arthur Palicki Willowbrook

RB Noah Battle Downers Grove North

RB Jake Melion York

RB Matt Lawson Glenbard East

RB Matt Crider Wheaton Warrenville South

RB Alex Marre Montini Catholic

RB Cole Arl Naperville North

TE Eric Karner IC Catholic Prep

TE Christian Kuta Naperville Central

WR Luke Mainander York

WR Matt Kuczaj Wheaton North

WR George Asay Montini Catholic

WR Cam Williams Glenbard South

WR Carter Stare Neuqua Valley

OL Grant Ellinger Naperville Central

OL Nathan Omolo Jr. IC Catholic Prep

OL Nick Cairo Lake Park

OL Andrew Jennings Naperville North

OL Ryan Mascari Neuqua Valley

OL Josh Manecke Downers Grove South

2023 Defensive Player of the Year? TBA at the Award Banquet

DL Maverick Ohle Naperville Central

DL Joe Barna Wheaton North

DL Joseph Reiff York

DL Lawson Greir Naperville North

DL Jack Trautman York

LB Dom Beres St Francis

LB Cael Brezina Downers Grove North

LB Cole Ostendorf York

LB Dominik Hulak IC Catholic Prep

LB Eli Limouris Glenbard West

LB Lucas Rossini Wheaton Warrenville South

LB Bryce Provis Waubonsie Valley

LB/QB Blake Salvino Glenbard East

DB Luke Williams Naperville North

DB KJ Parker IC Catholic Prep

DB Maison Haas Wheaton Warrenville South

DB Eric McClain Glenbard East

DB Will Myers Glenbard West

DB Mason Ellens Glenbard West

DB Carter Contreras Hinsdale Central

DB/RB Vincent Mucci West Chicago

K/P Ethan Head Wheaton Academy

