2023 Red Grange All County Football Team Banquet

The Red Grange Award was started in 1974 by Howard Gaede.

The Red Grange Award is given annually to the Offensive and Defensive POY in the football tradition rich DuPage County.

The award and all county team honor the tremendous contributions to the game of football and people by Red Grange.

(Red Grange grew up in DuPage County, was a three time All- American at the University of Illinois and a key figure in making Pro Football what it is today playing for the Chicago Bears.

Red Grange is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. Most importantly, Red Grange was extremely humble and always helped the less fortunate throughout his lifetime values we hope to see continue today from our award winners.

Notable Past Recipients of the award- Payton Thorne, Clayton Thorson, Dan Vitale, Chuck Long, Jim Juriga, Kent Graham to name a few.

Below are the details for the 2023 Red Grange All County Banquet to be held on November 15th at the DoubleTree Inn in Lisle.

Player and Coach banquet ticket is complimentary to this event. If any additional family and/or friend who would like to attend you can purchase tickets here via Eventbrite link below. Ticket sales will end this Sunday November 12th at 10PMCST. No ticket will be sold at the door. Click the link below to purchase tickets now.

