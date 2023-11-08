2023: The Red Grange All County Team
2023 Red Grange All County Football Team Banquet
The Red Grange Award was started in 1974 by Howard Gaede.
The Red Grange Award is given annually to the Offensive and Defensive POY in the football tradition rich DuPage County.
The award and all county team honor the tremendous contributions to the game of football and people by Red Grange.
(Red Grange grew up in DuPage County, was a three time All- American at the University of Illinois and a key figure in making Pro Football what it is today playing for the Chicago Bears.
Red Grange is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. Most importantly, Red Grange was extremely humble and always helped the less fortunate throughout his lifetime values we hope to see continue today from our award winners.
Notable Past Recipients of the award- Payton Thorne, Clayton Thorson, Dan Vitale, Chuck Long, Jim Juriga, Kent Graham to name a few.
Below are the details for the 2023 Red Grange All County Banquet to be held on November 15th at the DoubleTree Inn in Lisle.
Player and Coach banquet ticket is complimentary to this event. If any additional family and/or friend who would like to attend you can purchase tickets here via Eventbrite link below. Ticket sales will end this Sunday November 12th at 10PMCST. No ticket will be sold at the door. Click the link below to purchase tickets now.
2023: The Red Grange All County Team
2023 Offensive Player of the Year? TBA at the Award Banquet
QB Alessio Milivojevic Wheaton St Francis
QB Michael Champagne Glenbard South
QB Dennis Mandala IC Catholic Prep
QB Arthur Palicki Willowbrook
RB Noah Battle Downers Grove North
RB Jake Melion York
RB Matt Lawson Glenbard East
RB Matt Crider Wheaton Warrenville South
RB Alex Marre Montini Catholic
RB Cole Arl Naperville North
TE Eric Karner IC Catholic Prep
TE Christian Kuta Naperville Central
WR Luke Mainander York
WR Matt Kuczaj Wheaton North
WR George Asay Montini Catholic
WR Cam Williams Glenbard South
WR Carter Stare Neuqua Valley
OL Grant Ellinger Naperville Central
OL Nathan Omolo Jr. IC Catholic Prep
OL Nick Cairo Lake Park
OL Andrew Jennings Naperville North
OL Ryan Mascari Neuqua Valley
OL Josh Manecke Downers Grove South
2023 Defensive Player of the Year? TBA at the Award Banquet
DL Maverick Ohle Naperville Central
DL Joe Barna Wheaton North
DL Joseph Reiff York
DL Lawson Greir Naperville North
DL Jack Trautman York
LB Dom Beres St Francis
LB Cael Brezina Downers Grove North
LB Cole Ostendorf York
LB Dominik Hulak IC Catholic Prep
LB Eli Limouris Glenbard West
LB Lucas Rossini Wheaton Warrenville South
LB Bryce Provis Waubonsie Valley
LB/QB Blake Salvino Glenbard East
DB Luke Williams Naperville North
DB KJ Parker IC Catholic Prep
DB Maison Haas Wheaton Warrenville South
DB Eric McClain Glenbard East
DB Will Myers Glenbard West
DB Mason Ellens Glenbard West
DB Carter Contreras Hinsdale Central
DB/RB Vincent Mucci West Chicago
K/P Ethan Head Wheaton Academy