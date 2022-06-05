2023 three-star OL Chris Terek: 'Wisconsin set a really high bar'
Wisconsin got the earliest crack at Chris Terek, a three-star offensive lineman who wrapped up the first of four expected official visits on Sunday.
A 6-foot-6, 295-pound rising senior from Glenbard West High School in Illinois, Terek is expected to stay in the Big Ten with upcoming official visits this month to Michigan, Illinois and Iowa.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news