Mt. Carmel (Ill.) junior athlete prospect Blayne Sisson (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) late last week was named as the state-wide Chicago Bears IHSA All Star Player award winner from Week 8 action. Sisson has been putting together an impressive junior season for the state ranked Golden Aces (8-1) and breaks down his season and latest recruiting news in this update.

"Winning the Bears award was awesome plus I'm also a big Bears fan," Sisson said. "I was born here then moved to Hawaii for a few years when my Dad was in the service. I was able to meet some of the Bears player when they played in the Pro Bowl ad I still have autographs from some of those players."

Sisson has also been putting together a tremendous junior season playing quarterback for the Golden Aces this fall.

"I'm playing quarterback again this season and I've rushed for 1,451 yard and 21 touchdowns along with throwing for 1,365 yards and 15 touchdowns. I have a great line and great teammates and they make things a lot easier on me to get those yards and touchdowns. My game has really changed and improved this season so much. Last year I was a sophomore playing with and against older guys and I just feel that my passing and just throwing the football is greatly improved. I'm much more clam and patient and I'm also making much better reads and throws this season."

Sisson, who also runs track at Mt. Carmel also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been able to make college game day visits so far to both Illinois and Western Michigan. I went to Illinois for the Wyoming game and then Western Michigan when they played New Hampshire. I've been in contact with those two schools along with Murray State plus a lot of follows on twitter from the coaches at Indiana, Central Michigan, Kansas, UConn plus Illinois State, western Illinois and Southern Illinois. I camped last summer at Central Michigan and also Ole Miss."

Sisson is also focused on the upcoming state playoffs as the Golden Aces will host state power Monticello this weekend.

"They (Monticello) are a great team and they also have a lot of winning tradition over the years. Everyone is exited and ready for the state playoffs to start and that's my main focus for sure."