Advertisement

in other news

2024 Class 5A Round 1 Overview

2024 Class 5A Round 1 Overview

EDGYTIM starts his week long breakdown of the 2022 IHSA First Round games. Today EDGY gives his overview on Class 5A.

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.

 • Tim OHalloran
Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs

Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs

The next generation of Northwestern Wildcats are wrapping up their regular seasons and prepping for the playoffs.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

2024 Class 5A Round 1 Overview

2024 Class 5A Round 1 Overview

EDGYTIM starts his week long breakdown of the 2022 IHSA First Round games. Today EDGY gives his overview on Class 5A.

Premium content
 • Tim OHalloran
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.

 • Tim OHalloran
Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs

Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs

The next generation of Northwestern Wildcats are wrapping up their regular seasons and prepping for the playoffs.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
2024 Class 7A Round 1 Sleeper Teams
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement