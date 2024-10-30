2024 Class 7A Round 1 Sleeper Teams

in other news
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Overview
EDGYTIM starts his week long breakdown of the 2022 IHSA First Round games. Today EDGY gives his overview on Class 5A.
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM
Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.
Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs
The next generation of Northwestern Wildcats are wrapping up their regular seasons and prepping for the playoffs.
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
in other news
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Overview
EDGYTIM starts his week long breakdown of the 2022 IHSA First Round games. Today EDGY gives his overview on Class 5A.
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6PM
Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.
Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs
The next generation of Northwestern Wildcats are wrapping up their regular seasons and prepping for the playoffs.