2024 DE Ohle is a name to watch

Naperville (Ill.) Central sophomore defensive end prospect Maverick Ohle (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is a name that's started to emerge this past fall as a name to watch in the Class of 2024. Ohle recaps his latest recruiting news, reflects back on his 2021 fall football season and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I've been just spending a lot of time in the gym this winter along with getting ready for track," Ohle said. "I'm also just pumped up for the next football season and I can't wait for the season to get here."

Ohle, who was a full time starter as a sophomore on the Redhawks defense last fall recapped his latest recruiting news so far this winter. .

"We had a ton of college coaches in our school back in January so a lot of the college coaches stopped in and said hello. The recruiting contact rules for me are different because I'm just a sophomore, but I know that the coaches from Miami of Ohio, Kansas State and Vanderbilt talked to my coaches about me. We have 6AM lifting sessions at school and that's when most of the college coaches come into school. My coaches have said that we can expect a lot of those coaches to come back in this spring."

Ohle was also asked to grade his on the field performance from the 2021 fall season.

"I would give myself a grade of "A-" overall. I know that I could have made more plays last season and the tape showed that as well. Early on in the season I needed to make a lot of adjustments and I had a ton of help from my coaches and my teammates. The game was so much faster at the varsity level and I just stuck to my technique and things started to get better each game."

So what do college coaches need to know about Maverick Ohle and what does he bring to the table?

"I bring an intensity to the field every day and work as hard as I can. As a sophomore I tried to be a leader for my team and take a lot of pride in being a leader. I can also be intense and a high level competitor for my team at all times.".

