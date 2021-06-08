2024 DE Turerk adds his first offer

Lagrange (Ill.) Lyons Township 2024 defensive end recruit Eddie Tuerk (6-foot-4, 241 pounds) has been impressive this off season at various camps, yet Tuerk saved his best for Monday night at the annual North Central College satellite camp in Naperville, Illinois as Tuerk added his first scholarship offer at the camp for the University of Cincinnati.

"When Coach (Luke) Fickell came up to talk to me I was excited and also really nervous," Tuerk said. "And once Coach Fickell offered me a scholarship I was speechless. It's an amazing feeling to add my first scholarship offer from Cincinnati and it still feels pretty surreal."

Tuerk was one of the top overall performers at last night's North Central College camp, a camp that drew college coaches from over 40 different schools. Tuerk broke down his overall camp performance.

"I thought I had a pretty decent camp and I was doing pretty well in one on ones. Again I had no idea anyone would offer me a scholarship at all. I was just hoping to have a good camp and that hopefully some of the college coaches would notice. I was able to talk with the coaches from Illinois, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois along with several other college coaches and they all had some nice things to say about my camp. Some of the coaches invited me to camp with them this summer and other said they want me to come visit them on campus soon."

Tuerk, who started this past spring football season on the varsity for Lyons Township at defensive end is excited to keep working and drawing more recruiting attention this summer.

"This was a really fun camp and experience and I just want to keep working hard and keep improving. We had a really young football team last season and I also had some of my teammates here tonight at the camp. I can't wait to get out to more camps this summer and get back to work this summer with my team."

Eddie Tuerk has a scholarship offer from Cincinnati.







