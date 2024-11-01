2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

in other news
EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games
The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.
QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State
Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng
Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Sleeper Teams
2024: My Class 5A Sleeper Teams to Watch is here.
2024 Class 8A Round 1 Sleeper Teams
2024 Class 8A Round 1: So who are the Top Sleeper Teams to Watch?
in other news
EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games
The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.
QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State
Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng
Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.
Class 8A Round 1 Games
Game 1 — #32 Skokie (Niles West) (5-4) at #1 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm
Game 2 — #17 Minooka (7-2) at #16 Chicago (Taft) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 3 — #25 Chicago (Curie) (5-4) at #8 Lombard (Glenbard East) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 4 — #24 Orland Park (Sandburg) (5-4) at #9 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 5 — #29 Huntley (5-4) at #4 Aurora (West Aurora) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 6 — #20 Park Ridge (Maine South) (6-3) at #13 Naperville (North) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm
Game 7 — #28 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (5-4) at #5 Chicago (Marist) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 8 — #21 Belleville (East) (6-3) at #12 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm
Game 9 — #31 Joliet (West) (5-4) at #2 LaGrange (Lyons) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 10 — #18 Plainfield (South) (7-2) at #15 Downers Grove (South) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 11 — #26 Schaumburg (H.S.) (5-4) at #7 Naperville (Central) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 12 — #23 Tinley Park (Andrew) (6-3) at #10 Palatine (Fremd) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm
Game 13 — #30 Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) (5-4) at #3 Oswego (H.S.) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm
Game 14 — #19 Edwardsville (H.S.) (6-3) at #14 Elmhurst (York) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:00 pm
Game 15 — #27 Gurnee (Warren) (5-4) at #6 Palatine (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm
Game 16 — #22 South Elgin (6-3) at #11 Barrington (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Class 7A Round 1 Games
Game 1 — #32 Chicago (Kenwood) (4-5) vs. #1 Chicago (Whitney Young) (9-0) at Rockne Stadium, Fri., Nov. 1, 7:15 pm
Game 2 — #17 Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) (7-2) at #16 Algonquin (Jacobs) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 3 — #25 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (8-1) at Lane Stadium, Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 4 — #24 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (6-3) at #9 Des Plaines (Maine West) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm
Game 5 — #29 Collinsville (5-4) at #4 Batavia (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:00 pm
Game 6 — #20 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (6-3) at #13 Pekin (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 7 — #28 Wheaton (Warrenville South) (5-4) at #5 Downers Grove (North) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 8 — #21 Chicago (Brother Rice) (6-3) vs. #12 Oak Park (Fenwick) (7-2) at Triton College Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 1:30 pm
Game 9 — #31 Summit (Argo) (5-4) at #2 Quincy (Sr.) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm
Game 10 — #18 Addison (A. Trail) (7-2) at #15 Moline (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 11 — #26 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (6-3) at #7 Rockton (Hononegah) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm
Game 12 — #23 Rockford (Guilford) (6-3) at #10 Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm
Game 13 — #30 Rolling Meadows (5-4) at #3 St. Charles (North) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm
Game 14 — #19 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-3) at #14 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:00 pm
Game 15 — #27 West Chicago (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Normal (Community) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm
Game 16 — #22 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (6-3) at #11 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Class 6A Round 1 Games
Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Senn) (5-4) at #1 Cary (Grove) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 2 — #9 Grayslake (North) (7-2) at #8 Antioch (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 3 — #13 Maple Park (Kaneland) (5-4) at #4 Belvidere (North) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 4 — #12 Bensenville (Fenton) (6-3) at #5 Wauconda (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 5 — #15 Deerfield (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 Libertyville (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm
Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Mather) (6-3) at #7 Lake Forest (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Amundsen) (5-4) at #3 Geneva (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm
Game 8 — #11 Fox Lake (Grant) (6-3) at #6 Burlington (Central) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm
Game 9 — #16 Springfield (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 East St. Louis (Sr.) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm
Game 10 — #9 Chicago (Simeon) (7-2) at #8 Normal (Community West) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm
Game 11 — #13 Oak Forest (6-3) vs. #4 Chicago (Kennedy) (7-2) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 12:00 noon
Game 12 — #12 Crete (Monee) (6-3) at #5 Chatham (Glenwood) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm
Game 13 — #15 Dunlap (6-3) at #2 Oak Lawn (Richards) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 14 — #10 Palos Heights (Shepard) (7-2) at #7 Washington (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm
Game 15 — #14 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (6-3) at #3 Kankakee (Sr.) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm
Game 16 — #11 Lemont (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Bloomington (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 5:00 pm
Class 5A Round 1 Games
Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Noble/Bulls) (5-4) at #1 Sycamore (H.S.) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm
Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Westinghouse College Prep) (5-4) vs. #8 Chicago (Prosser) (6-3) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 4:00 pm
Game 3 — #13 Sterling (H.S.) (5-4) at #4 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 4 — #12 Chicago (Goode) (5-4) at #5 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm
Game 5 — #15 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (5-4) at #2 Rochelle (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) [Coop] (5-4) at #7 Lisle (Benet Academy) (6-3), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Payton) (5-4) at #3 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm
Game 8 — #11 Freeport (H.S.) (5-4) at #6 Woodstock (North) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm
Game 9 — #16 Tinley Park (H.S.) (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Morgan Park) (8-1) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 4:00 pm
Game 10 — #9 Metamora (6-3) at #8 Centralia (H.S.) (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm
Game 11 — #13 Morris (5-4) at #4 Troy (Triad) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm
Game 12 — #12 Marion (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Highland (6-3), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 13 — #15 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (5-4) at #2 Peoria (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 14 — #10 Calumet City (Thornton Fractional North) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Corliss) [Coop] (6-3) at Gately Stadium, Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 15 — #14 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (5-4) at #3 Mahomet (Seymour) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm
Game 16 — #11 Jacksonville (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 pm