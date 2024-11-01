Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Class 8A Round 1 Games

Game 1 — #32 Skokie (Niles West) (5-4) at #1 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm

Game 2 — #17 Minooka (7-2) at #16 Chicago (Taft) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 3 — #25 Chicago (Curie) (5-4) at #8 Lombard (Glenbard East) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 4 — #24 Orland Park (Sandburg) (5-4) at #9 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm


Game 5 — #29 Huntley (5-4) at #4 Aurora (West Aurora) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 6 — #20 Park Ridge (Maine South) (6-3) at #13 Naperville (North) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm

Game 7 — #28 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (5-4) at #5 Chicago (Marist) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 8 — #21 Belleville (East) (6-3) at #12 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm


Game 9 — #31 Joliet (West) (5-4) at #2 LaGrange (Lyons) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 10 — #18 Plainfield (South) (7-2) at #15 Downers Grove (South) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 11 — #26 Schaumburg (H.S.) (5-4) at #7 Naperville (Central) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 12 — #23 Tinley Park (Andrew) (6-3) at #10 Palatine (Fremd) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm


Game 13 — #30 Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) (5-4) at #3 Oswego (H.S.) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm

Game 14 — #19 Edwardsville (H.S.) (6-3) at #14 Elmhurst (York) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:00 pm

Game 15 — #27 Gurnee (Warren) (5-4) at #6 Palatine (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm

Game 16 — #22 South Elgin (6-3) at #11 Barrington (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm



Class 7A Round 1 Games

Game 1 — #32 Chicago (Kenwood) (4-5) vs. #1 Chicago (Whitney Young) (9-0) at Rockne Stadium, Fri., Nov. 1, 7:15 pm

Game 2 — #17 Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais) (7-2) at #16 Algonquin (Jacobs) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 3 — #25 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Lincoln Park) (8-1) at Lane Stadium, Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 4 — #24 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) (6-3) at #9 Des Plaines (Maine West) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm


Game 5 — #29 Collinsville (5-4) at #4 Batavia (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:00 pm

Game 6 — #20 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (6-3) at #13 Pekin (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 7 — #28 Wheaton (Warrenville South) (5-4) at #5 Downers Grove (North) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 8 — #21 Chicago (Brother Rice) (6-3) vs. #12 Oak Park (Fenwick) (7-2) at Triton College Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 1:30 pm


Game 9 — #31 Summit (Argo) (5-4) at #2 Quincy (Sr.) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 10 — #18 Addison (A. Trail) (7-2) at #15 Moline (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 11 — #26 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (6-3) at #7 Rockton (Hononegah) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm

Game 12 — #23 Rockford (Guilford) (6-3) at #10 Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm


Game 13 — #30 Rolling Meadows (5-4) at #3 St. Charles (North) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm

Game 14 — #19 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-3) at #14 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:00 pm

Game 15 — #27 West Chicago (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Normal (Community) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm

Game 16 — #22 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (6-3) at #11 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Class 6A Round 1 Games

Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Senn) (5-4) at #1 Cary (Grove) (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 2 — #9 Grayslake (North) (7-2) at #8 Antioch (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 3 — #13 Maple Park (Kaneland) (5-4) at #4 Belvidere (North) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 4 — #12 Bensenville (Fenton) (6-3) at #5 Wauconda (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm


Game 5 — #15 Deerfield (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 Libertyville (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 pm

Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Mather) (6-3) at #7 Lake Forest (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Amundsen) (5-4) at #3 Geneva (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 8 — #11 Fox Lake (Grant) (6-3) at #6 Burlington (Central) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm


Game 9 — #16 Springfield (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 East St. Louis (Sr.) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm

Game 10 — #9 Chicago (Simeon) (7-2) at #8 Normal (Community West) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 11 — #13 Oak Forest (6-3) vs. #4 Chicago (Kennedy) (7-2) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 12:00 noon

Game 12 — #12 Crete (Monee) (6-3) at #5 Chatham (Glenwood) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:00 pm


Game 13 — #15 Dunlap (6-3) at #2 Oak Lawn (Richards) (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 14 — #10 Palos Heights (Shepard) (7-2) at #7 Washington (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 pm

Game 15 — #14 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (6-3) at #3 Kankakee (Sr.) (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 16 — #11 Lemont (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Bloomington (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 5:00 pm

Class 5A Round 1 Games

Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Noble/Bulls) (5-4) at #1 Sycamore (H.S.) (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Westinghouse College Prep) (5-4) vs. #8 Chicago (Prosser) (6-3) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 4:00 pm

Game 3 — #13 Sterling (H.S.) (5-4) at #4 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 4 — #12 Chicago (Goode) (5-4) at #5 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm


Game 5 — #15 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (5-4) at #2 Rochelle (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) [Coop] (5-4) at #7 Lisle (Benet Academy) (6-3), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Payton) (5-4) at #3 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:00 pm

Game 8 — #11 Freeport (H.S.) (5-4) at #6 Woodstock (North) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm


Game 9 — #16 Tinley Park (H.S.) (5-4) vs. #1 Chicago (Morgan Park) (8-1) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 4:00 pm

Game 10 — #9 Metamora (6-3) at #8 Centralia (H.S.) (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 3:00 pm

Game 11 — #13 Morris (5-4) at #4 Troy (Triad) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 6:00 pm

Game 12 — #12 Marion (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Highland (6-3), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm


Game 13 — #15 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (5-4) at #2 Peoria (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 14 — #10 Calumet City (Thornton Fractional North) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Corliss) [Coop] (6-3) at Gately Stadium, Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 15 — #14 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (5-4) at #3 Mahomet (Seymour) (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:00 pm

Game 16 — #11 Jacksonville (H.S.) (6-3) at #6 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 pm

football
