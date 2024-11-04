Advertisement

in other news

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 4A thru Class 1A.

 • Tim OHalloran
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.

 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.

 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Published Nov 4, 2024
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
The Camp event of the entire year is here

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

1. Chicago Mount Carmel 6-3 (1) @ Harlem

2. St Rita 7-2 (4) vs Guilford

3. Batavia 8-1 (3) vs Collinsville

4. Downers Grove North 8-1 (5) vs Wheaton South

5. St Charles North 8-1 (NR) vs Rolling Meadows

6. Prospect 7-2 (6) vs Hersey

7. Normal Community 9-`1 (7) vs Prospect

8. Fenwick 7-2 (8) vs Brother Rice

9. Quincy 9-0 (10) vs Argo

10. Lincoln Way Central 7-3 (NR) vs Hoffman Estates

Out: Brother Rice/Hononegah

football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement