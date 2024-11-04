Advertisement

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 4A thru Class 1A.

 • Tim OHalloran
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.

Published Nov 4, 2024
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 10-0 (1) @ Minooka

2. Loyola 8-2 (2) @ Marist

3. Naperville Central 9-1 (3) vs Fremd

4. Oswego 10-0 (4) vs York

5. Marist 9-1 (6) vs Loyola Academy

6. Lyons Township 10-0 (6) vs Downers Grove South

7. Barrington 8-2 (7) @ Andrew

8. Maine South 7-3 (8) vs West Aurora

9. York 8-2 (9) @ Oswego10. Stevenson 8-1 (10) @ Glenbard West

Out: Palatine/Naperville North

