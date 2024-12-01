2024 Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(This is the 2024 Season Final poll, which was originally released to the EDGY Nation subscribers on Sunday morning. Stop missing out and Subscribe to the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

2024 Season Final EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

( ) denotes My 2024 Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 ranking

1. Loyola Academy 12-2 (1) Can the Ramblers once again reload on both sides of the football for 20205? Odds say yes they can.

2. Mount Carmel 11-3 (3) The Caravan will welcome back a ton of high level D1 caliber names for 2025.

3. Lincoln Way East 12-1 (2)- The Griffins also welcome back several key names from this past season for 2020.

4. Nazareth Academy 12-2 (9) Will the Road Runners ever have another run like they had with the current senior class?

5. Geneva 12-2 (22) The Vikings made school history in 2024 and welcome back 8 starters for 2025.

6. Batavia 12-2 (7) The Bulldogs found a quarterback in sophomore Michael Vander Luitgaren this season.

7. York 11-3 (11) The Dukes also posted a historic season in 2024 and welcome back 7 starters for 2025.

8. Joliet Catholic 10-4 (14) The Hilltoppers come up just short against Nazareth Academy and now move up to 6A for 2025.

9. Cary Grove 12-1 (5) The Trojans will reload again and lean on FB/DE Logan Abrams for 2025.

10. St. Rita 10-3 (24)

11. Naperville Central 11-2 (12)

12. St Francis 10-3 (10)

13. Lyons Township 11-1 (NR)

14. Maine South 8-4 (4)

15. Downers Grove North 10-2 (8)

16. Oswego 10-1 (30)

17. Fremd 9-2 (NR)

18. Marist 9-2 (Others)

19. Warren Township 7-5 (6)

20. Barrington 8-3 (18)

21. Lincoln Way Central 9-4 (NR)

22. Montini Catholic 11-2 (Others) The Broncos will move up to Class 4A for the 2025 season

23. DePaul Prep 11-3 (NR) The Rams had a dream season winning Class 4A and will move up to say 7A/8A for the 2025 season.

24. Sycamore 11-1 (30)

25. Stevenson 10-2 (NR)

26. Lake Forest 9-3 (NR)

27. Oak Lawn Richards 11-1 (NR)

28. Libertyville 9-2 (Others)

29. Kankakee 10-2 (15)

30. Fenwick 8-3 (Others)

Out: None

Next In: Chicago Christian