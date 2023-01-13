By the end of the month, Notre Dame will learn if its full-court press in Justin Scott's recruitment paid off. On the same day the Irish sent four coaches — including head football coach Marcus Freeman — to his high school, the Chicago St. Ignatius Prep defensive tackle announced his commitment date. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Scott will reveal his decision on Jan. 31 — his birthday. Scott's announcement comes five days after the 2024 five-star defensive tackle revealed a top-eight. Last Sunday, he narrowed his list of 33 scholarship offers to Notre Dame, Alabama, Colorado, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC. Rivals ranks Scott as the No. 11 overall player nationally, No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 1 player in Illinois in the 2024 class.

Notre Dame offered Scott a scholarship on May 5. The Irish appeared in a good position early after hosting him on an unofficial visit during the 2021 season, before the offer came. And then again for a cookout for 2024 recruits on July 26, after the offer. Playing close to home for a highly regarded academic institution also favored the Irish. However, there has been more attention toward other schools as of late. Despite his high school being less than 100 miles from Notre Dame, Scott did not visit campus for a game day in 2022. Meanwhile, he made unofficial visits to Miami (Fla.) Michigan, Ohio State and USC during this past football season. The Irish had its biggest recruiting weekend of the season for the Clemson-Notre Dame game on Nov. 5, but Scott did not attend.

The Irish are also kicking off 2023 with a junior day event Saturday featuring several top targets in the 2024 class. However, Scott is not expected to be in attendance. If Notre Dame were to land a verbal commitment and sign Scott in December, he would be just the second five-star defensive tackle to sign with the Irish during the Rivals recruiting era (since 2002). Previously, ND added Eddie Vanderdoes, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2013 class. Vanderdoes never enrolled at ND, however, asking for and being granted his release from his National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQyMzUxOTY1NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK