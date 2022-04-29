2024 LB Alvarez adds his first FBS offer

Yorkville (Ill.) sophomore inside linebacker recruit Ben Alvarez (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) was able to add his first FBS level scholarship offer from Central Michigan University. Alvarez checks in and breaks down his latest offer from the CMU Chippewas and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"The scholarship offer from Central Michigan really caught me off guard," Alvarez said. "My coach (Dan McGuire) called me out of class and told me to call up the coaches at CMU and that's when they offered me."

Alvarez, who also is in track and also wrestles for the Foxes gave us his initial impressions from adding his first FBS offer from the CMU Chippewas. .

"I really had no contact with any of the coaches from Central Michigan until they offered me the scholarship. I know that CMU was in school earlier this week and that they couldn't talk to me because of the recruiting rules since I'm only still a sophomore. I still need to learn more about CMU, but I did go online and looked around a bit. They look like they have a really nice campus and a strong coaching staff. The coaches at CMU want me to come out for a visit and I'm hoping to get out to see the school in person soon."

Alvarez filled us in on which college coaches have been in school so far this spring.

"I know that the coaches from Navy, Central Michigan, North Dakota State, Colorado State along with some others have been in school. We have several upperclassmen who are also getting recruited so it's been fun to see which college come in and visit. Our coaches also aid we can expect more college to come through soon this spring."

Does Alvarez have any summer camp plans set?

"I'm looking at going to a lot of camps this summer. I'm looking at going to some of the Mega camps like Lindenwood, UIndy and also some of the North Central College camps."

Alvarez for now is working and improving his game and preparing for the upcoming 2022 football season.

"I've been working on improving on just getting better drops into pass coverage and improving my overall cover skills. I'm also just trying to learn as much as I can about the game and becoming more of a student of the game."

Ben Alvarez has a scholarship offer from Central Michigan.

