2024 LB Startz added another offer

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore inside linebacker recruit Parker Startz (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) was able to add his second Mid American Conference scholarship offer on Monday from Western Michigan University. Startz checks in and recaps his recent offers along with his upcoming summer camp plans in this recruiting update.

"Western Michigan was in school today (Monday) and watched our morning team workout," Startz said. "I had a feeling that Western Michigan was interested in me because they video taped my entire workout. Later in the day I got a chance to talk with the WMU coaches and that's when they offered me a scholarship."

Startz filled us in on his initial impressions of adding his latest offer from Western Michigan.

"It's great to add another offer from Western Michigan, but I really don''t know too much about the school or the football program. I know the school is located in Kalamazoo and that I also had a few of my teammates also add offers from them today. I'll definitely look into Western Michigan soon and will go make a visit to see them sometime this summer."

Startz also filled us in on his upcoming summer college camp plans.

"I have four days already set for this summer going to camps. I'm going to camp at Louisville on June 4th, Cincinnati on June 5th along with camping at Wisconsin on June 6th and also the North Central College camp on June 7th. I'm also looking at camping at Illinois on June 11th and then Iowa later in June. I just want to get out this summer and show those college coaches what I can do in person and I'm excited for the summer."

So what part of his game as Startz been focusing on improving this off season?

"I feel like I've been able to work as hard as I can on improving my entire game this off-season. My overall speed is greatly improved along with my strength and my overall game is just much better compared to last season."

Have any new schools started to recently look harder at Startz this spring?

"Minnesota was in school and they seem more and more interested in me. They also video taped my morning workout and they also want to see me in person this summer."

Parker Startz has scholarship offers from Akron and Western Michigan.