2024 lineman Bodey McCaslin checks out Illinois
Illinois had a handful of recruits in town on Saturday for an open practice at Memorial Stadium, including 2024 offensive lineman Bodey McCaslin from St. Charles (Ill.) East. Orange and Blue News c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news