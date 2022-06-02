2024 OLB/S Bumba impressed

Champaign (Ill.) St. Thomas More junior safety/outside linebacker prospect Peace Bumba (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) had a strong showing at the recently held Rise and Fire camp hosted by Next Level Athletix and QB coach Greg Holcomb. Bumba recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I've been out of school for a week or two now and I've been just working out and getting ready for the college camps," Bumba said. "We start our team football camp more towards July so I have time to get out to some college camps."

Bumba filled us in on his latest recruiting news and upcoming college camp plans.

"I've been in contact and have gotten some interest from the coaches at Vanderbilt, Miami of Ohio, South Dakota State, Northern Illinois and also Indiana State. I'm set to camp at Vanderbilt on June 12th. I'm also set to attend the UIndy mega camp along with camp at Missouri, Northwestern, Louisville and also Indiana State. The feedback this spring from the college coaches is that they liked my sophomore varsity film and that they want me to stay in touch and come camp with them."

So what part of his overall game has Bumba been working on improving for this coming fall football season?

"I've been working hard on just getting out of my breaks quicker along with just improving my pass coverage skills. I'm also always working on improving my speed and my overall technique."

So does Bumba have a dream school?

"I really don't have a specific dream school to be honest. My dream has been to play D1 football and I'm open to any schools who are willing to give me a chance."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today