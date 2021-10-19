2024 QB Milivojevic talks Northwestern
Wheaton (Ill.) St, Francis sophomore quarterback prospect Alessio Milivojevic (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) is having a terrific season this fall in leading the Class 4A state ranked Spartans (6-2). Miliv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news