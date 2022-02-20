Those who have followed Darrion Dupree on the football field, camp scene and 7on-7 for the past year know that he has a chance to be a special talent. He has a solid frame, great body control, can run and has a dynamic skill-set. Although listed as a running back, it is his dynamic skill-set that will also make him a candidate to be recruited as a defensive back as well.

Following a recent standout 7-on-7 performance, Dupree discussed his first two offers and who he would like to hear from as his recruitment progresses.