2024 S/WR Miles adds new offers

Lansing (Ill.) TF South junior safety/wide receiver recruit Charles Miles (6-foot-06, 180 pounds) has been impressive this spring and summer at various camps, and it sure seems like more and more college coaches agree. Miles has been able to add two summer camp scholarship offers and breaks down his recent camp travels and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been able to add new offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois," Miles said. "I've also been talking to a lot of different college coaches at the camps this summer and it's been a good experience."

Miles broke down his recent camp offers and scholarship offers so far this summer.

"I added my first offer from Central Michigan at the North Central College camp. I was surprised to get my first offer from CMU and it really came out of nowhere. I was able to talk with the CMU coaches early at the NCC camp, and later on at the camp they role me that they wanted to offer me a scholarship. I still need to learn a lot more about Central Michigan but I'm going to head out and visit them sometime soon this summer."

Miles also added another offer from in-state EIU while taking part in a recent University of Illinois camp.

"I went to Illinois for a one day camp last week and that's where EIU offered me a scholarship. The Illinois camp went well and I was able to get a ton of reps at that camp. Illinois had a lot more receivers at the camp so I just spent most of the camp at defensive back.The Illinois camp was pretty similar to the other camps I've been to already. We had a full warmup, then testing and they also did a lot of endurance work to see how we handled being fatigued. I felt I did well in one on ones and the Illinois coaches liked me and liked my camp performance. They asked me to stay in contact with them this summer. I was able to see the campus and the facilities at Illinois and they are great along with it's weight room. I also need to learn more about EIU but it was great to come away with an offer from them at the Illinois camp and I'm also going to visit EIU sometime soon."

So what's up next for Miles this summer?

"I'm going to Wisconsin this week for a one day camp. I'm also planning to make an unofficial visit to Toledo this Friday. I'm also going to the Kent State mega camp on Saturday and then Northwestern soon for a camp."

So have any school started to reach out to Miles this summer?

"Iowa, Western Michigan and Minnesota have all started to follow me and I've talked to some of the coaches from each school. They all seem to like my game but they also want to see more game video of me playing defensive back this coming season."

Charles Miles has scholarship offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois.



