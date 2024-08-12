Once again, we present to you the annual listing of Illinois high schools with the most wins.

Tom Sikorski and I have spent countless hours to find the most accurate totals for each school that is listed here. Ten years ago, we had 175 schools listed with close to 350 wins....today, we have 369 that have 300 victories or more.

Since then, we've expanded the list to show the best winning percentages (250 games minimum), a watch list of those with between 250 and 299 wins, as well as the dominant teams in given decades. This year, we're adding something with the 50th anniversary of the IHSA playoffs with a list of the 150 winningest schools from 1974 through 2023.

We've found more wins from other schools, 11 of which are on Project 300 for the first time. In addition, we're researching and confirming records on schools before 1925, and as we said last year, a complete list of schools that have played the game in Illinois.We hope you enjoy this listing. If you publish it, please make sure to credit Tom and I as the authors of this list.

Tom Sikorski and Kev Varney