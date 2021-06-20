2024 WR Cam Williams shines at Illinois camp

Orange and Blue News caught up with Williams following the camp to talk about his performance and how his summer going on the team camp circuit.

One of the top performers at the Illinois one-day camp last week was rising sophomore wide receiver Cam Williams from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South.

With his combination of size, speed, and shiftiness, Williams easily stood out among the wide receivers at the camp.

He was polished going through drills, ran will during testing, then was a tough cover for the defensive backs during one-on-ones.

Head coaches tend to gravitate towards the standouts at the end of camps, and Bret Bielema had a chat with Williams. The crux of the conversation was that Williams is a sure-fire Power 5 player, but to take his time in the recruiting process.

"He just was saying don't rush thing," Williams said. "It's still the beginning and I have a lot of time. He said I have the talent to be that guy."

Williams recently transferred to Glenbard South. He played for the freshman team at Montini Catholic this spring, so he's yet to play a down of varsity football. That hasn't stopped college coaches from taking a long look.

Iowa offered this week following another strong camp performance. He also drew raves at the North Central College Camps and a one-day camp at Northern Illinois. Up next is a short trip to Evanston to camp with Northwestern.

During the Illinois camp, Williams got some personal attention from the Illini wide receivers coach George McDonald.

"He was helping me be better with my quickness and stuff like that," Williams said. "He had a lot of great tips for me. He was very helpful in the drills. They have a great coaching staff, and I learned a lot."

Offers are now on the table from Iowa, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Central Michigan. Illinois will eventually join that group.

It's very early in his recruitment, but Williams says he's a fan of Big Ten football.

"Things can change, but I'm a big fan of the Big Ten, so Illinois would be a school that I would be happy to go to," he said.