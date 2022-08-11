Northwestern is notoriously slow in offering players. It's become their brand.

Take the case of three-star 2024 wide receiver Luke Williams. He seems like a perfect fit for the Wildcats. He comes from a Chicago suburb and is the No. 9 player in Illinois. He has a 3.4 GPA. He has visited Northwestern multiple times, most recently in late July. On top of all that, his quarterback at Naperville North, Aidan Gray, is already a 2023 Wildcat commitment.

Yet Northwestern is not one of the 10 schools on his offer list, even through wide receivers coach Dennis Springer calls him his No. 1 target for 2024.

Is that a problem for Williams? Not at all, he says.

