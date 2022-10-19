Cahokia (Ill.) sophomore defensive end recruit Jason Dowell (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) has been a two way starter since his freshman season in 2021for the Comanches and head coach Doc Gooden. Dowell is already drawing recruiting interest and recently added his first scholarship offer from the University of Illinois. Dowell discusses adding his first offer from the Fighting Illini, recaps his recent game day visit to Illinois and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I visited Illinois on Saturday for a game day visit and then the Illinois coaches made an in school visit on Monday," Dowell said. "I was at lunch and Coach Gooden called me down to his office and told me that Illinois has extended a scholarship offer to me. I got a little bit emotional to be honest, and it just makes all of the hard work I've put in so far pay off."

Dowell also recapped his impressions from his game day visit to Illinois last Saturday.

"Oh my goodness was Illinois amazing on Saturday. The overall atmosphere at Illinois was amazing and it was just exciting to be a part of the crowd and feeling all of the love for the Illinois players. Illinois also has a great campus and amazing facilities. In some ways it almost felt like a movie when we walked around the campus at Illinois. It just felt like a scene you would film a movie on a college campus and it was just that beautiful. This was the second time I was at Illinois and the first visit as a recruit on Saturday, my head coach (Doc Gooden) and I went up to Illinois in Week 1 to just visit some friends and former players. I had no idea Illinois would offer me a scholarship just a few days later after the visit on Saturday so it's a pretty amazing feeling. I'm still trying to let it sink in to be honest and it feels great."

Have any other schools started to take notice of Dowell this fall?

"I've gotten just a few one off things from smaller colleges but this is the first real interest I've gotten from Illinois so far. I've been getting some follows on Twitter and those followers have really gone up lately. I've gotten new follows from the coaches at Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska and also Minnesota.

Dowell is also focused and locked into his upcoming final regular season game this Friday against O'Fallon (7-1).

"We are right now 4-4 and we need one more win to get to 5 wins and into the state playoffs. We have a big game on Friday against O'Fallon and they are a really good team. It's a tough challenge this week but we have been playing with a lot of momentum lately."

Dowell, who starts on both sides of the line for the Comanches discusses how his game has improved since last season.

"The changes between my freshman year and this season in my game has been pretty big. Last year as a freshman I had no idea what I was doing. Now I feel just bigger, stronger and more experienced. I also expect more from myself this season and I'm trying to be a better leader for my team. I would say my most natural position is on the defensive line, but I'm also learning offensive line and getting better."

Does Dowell have a dream school?

"I really have three to be honest. I just got an offer from one of them (Illinois). The other two would be Ohio State and also LSU. Those are just two great programs I've watched for years and they are always playing for championships."

