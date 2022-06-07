2025 WR Taylor-Banks adds an Iowa offer

Geneva (Ill.) 2025 wide receiver recruit Talyn Taylor-Banks (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) was able to add his first Power 5 scholarship offer from the University of Iowa after a strong showing at a recent Hawkeyes one day camp. Taylor-Banks breaks down his Iowa offer and camp impressions and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"It's just really exciting to add an offer from Iowa," Taylor-Banks said. "I knew that the Iowa coaches like me and had interest in me, but I just didn't expect to add my first offer from Iowa this early."

Taylor-Banks broke down his camp performance and initial impressions from the University of Iowa camp.

"I really like the coaches at Iowa and everyone was just very nice and really supportive and friendly. This was my first ever visit to Iowa and I was able to see the different facilities along with the indoor and outdoor practice fields. Iowa was doing work inside the stadium so I didn't see it but they want me to come back and visit them again soon for a game this fall. I was also able to see some of the campus at Iowa and it looks great. The Iowa coaches want me to stay in contact with them and they also want me to come back for another visit soon."

So what's up next for Taylor-Banks this summer?

"I'm going to the North Central College camps on Tuesday and Wednesday, then I'm also looking at camping this month at Michigan and Michigan State. I'm also back working out and lifting with my team and we start our team camp on June 27th plus I also play basketball and run track at Geneva."

Taylor-Banks is also playing for Boom Midwest 7on7 this summer and is also wrapping up his 7on7 season.

"We have two more tournaments left with Boom. One is in Texas and the other is in Chicago. Boom has been a great experience for me. It's helped me just develop my game and allowed me to work more on my hands, my footwork and my overall route running."

So how will the Geneva Vikings fare this coming football season?

"We will be a mostly younger team this year, but we should be pretty good this season. I'm excited to show everyone how my game has changed and improved. I'm definitely bigger and stronger this year compared to last season. I'm also running better routes and just catching the football better with more consistency."

