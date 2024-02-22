Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest sophomore defensive end recruit McHale Blade (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) has already picked up several Power 4 scholarship offers and will no question draw even more recruiting interest and attention this coming spring. Blade checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"My recruiting has been going pretty well and its been just very exciting," Blade said. "My first offer was from Miami (Fla.) and I'm just a sophomore so that first offer really blew my mind. It has all been a blessing so far and it definitely makes me want to just keep working harder."

Blade, who also runs track in the spring for Hillcrest is planning to make some upcoming college spring visits.

"I've been able to visit Illinois twice so far and I also visited Purdue for a game day visit during the football season. I'm looking at taking visits this spring to Notre Dame, Illinois, Northwestern plus Nebraska. Notre Dame has been starting to show more interest in me recently and I'm excited to make those visits and learn more about each school."

Blade also filled us in on what he's working on to improve his game this off season.

"I definitely want to keep working on improving my overall speed and just get a better get off. I also want to take my pass rush to a higher level this coming season. I also plan to just become more flexible and just be more athletic. I work with my defensive line coach Josh Fortney quite a bit in the off season to improve my overall technique on the defensive line."

So does Blade have a dream school?

"It's hard to really say just one school. When I was a kid I always watched Florida on TV along with Alabama. I'm pretty much open to anyone who wants to recruit me and I'll look hard at everyone who has recruiting interest in me."

McHale Blade has multiple scholarship offers.