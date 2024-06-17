Lake Zurich (Ill.) senior offensive tackle recruit Jacob Wilk (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Western Michigan University and on Sunday decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave the WMU Broncos his verbal commitment. Wilk breaks down his college decision here.

"Just everything about Western Michigan stood out to me this weekend on my official visit," Wilk said. "Everyone just made me feel so welcomed on the visit including head coach (Lance) Taylor and all of the coaches. WMU is just the best decision for me so I committed."

Wilk admitted that his weekend visit to WMU played a big role in his verbal commitment to the Broncos.

"The official visit was very important. I was able to learn so much more about the school, the football program and just getting to know the players, recruits and the coaches so much better. The coaches from WMU just made me feel so welcomed and wanted. Western Michigan is a great program and they are building up to some exciting things that I want to be a part of over the next few years. Western Michigan is recruiting me as an offensive tackle and I'm planning to major in Sports Management. Overall, Western Michigan is really just a great fit for me and I'm very excited about my decision and so are my family and friends."

So which other schools did Wilk consider before committing to Western Michigan?

"I looked pretty hard at Eastern Michigan. I didn't make an official visit but I did make a few unofficial visits. The overall fit for me and the best fit was at Western Michigan and they made my decision pretty easy."

So what is Western Michigan getting in Jacob Wilk?

"They are getting a hard working kid who is also very coachable. I'm a max effort kind of guy both on and off the field and I'm excited to just give Western Michigan my best every day."

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Wilk?

"The hardest part of the process for me was just trying to see which schools are the best fit for me. Eliminating schools was also a hard part of the process for me."

Jacob Wilk is the sixth known name in the Western Michigan Class of 2025. Wilk now joins Lincoln Way East RB Zion Gist as pledges to the WMU Broncos 2025 recruiting class from the State of Illinois.