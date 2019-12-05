Here is the 21st annual EDGYTIM/Rivals.com State Of Illinois All State team. The 20th annual EDGYTIM/Rivals.com All State feature the most worthy candidates from Class 8A thru 5A. 2019 Player of the Year East St. Louis QB Tyler Macon

McCarthy, a junior is now a back to back EDGYTIM/Rivals.com All State player. McCarthy, who is verbally committed to Michigan led the Road Runners to the Class 7A state title game and completed 199 of 315 passes for 2,820 yards and 34 touchdowns in 14 games in 2019. McCarthy showed terrific progress in several aspects of his game this fall including adding more weight and strength and is impressive inside or outside of the pocket who remains an underrated scrambler.

Irving, a junior who has multiple Power 5 offers this winter was simply one of the most dangerous running threat all season long in the State of Illinois. Irving, who suffered a season ending injury early in the Class 5A state playoffs had 178 carries for 1,733 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019.

Brown, who's just a sophomore has been drawing multiple Power 5 scholarship offers this winter. Brown, who played running back for the Mustangs and head coach Todd Kuska led St. Rita to the Class 5A state title game. Brown ended his 2019 season with 255 carries for 1,995 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Henning, a senior who is also committed to Michigan was simply the Griffins main offensive weapon and big time playmaker for the Class 8A state champion Lincoln Way East Griffins. Henning played receiver, running back, quarterback along with being an impact performer on special team in 2019.

Morris, who is another highly sought after sophomore was the Road Runners big time deep threat all season long in 2019. Morris ended the season with 71 catches for 1,261 yards and 17 touchdowns while also running for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019. Morris also played some defense in 2019 who is just a very high level athlete who could play several positions when required for Nazareth Academy.

Beatty, who is just a sophomore had a strong 2019 season and capped off his year with an outstanding showing in the Class 5A state title game win over St. Rita. Beatty, who came into the IHSA Class 5A state championship game with 88 caches for 1,805 yards and 23 touchdowns added another 12 catches for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Rockets 42-21 Class 5A state title game win over St. Rita.

Skoronski, who is now a back to back EDGYTIM/Rivals.com All State player was a dominant two way linemen for the Hawks and head coach Dave Inserra in 2019. Skoronski, who is a low key quiet kid off the field is a throwback type on the field who brings tremendous tools and strong fundamentals to the field week in and week out.

Harper, who is verbally committed to Oregon led one of the state's best offensive line in 2019 for the Vikings and head coach Craig Buzea. Harper has terrific size and length who has also continued to add more weight and size this past fall.

Spraggins, who was a three year varsity starter for the Flyers was a key leader in 20129 and a big part in helping East St. Louis post a perfect 14-0 season and win the 2019 Class 6A state title. Spraggins, who is verbally committed to Tennessee has a great mix of size, power and better than you'd think speed and quickness for a physically bigger kid.

Grant, who has several FBS and FCS scholarship offers this winter was a two way linemen and another key leader for the Caravan, who won it's 13th IHSA state football title in 2019. Grant possesses tremendous speed and strength who was able to handle being a two way full time starter for one of the state's traditional power programs.

Barrett, who is verbally committed to Wisconsin has been a standout linemen for the Saints and head coach Bryce Farquhar over the past handful of seasons. Barrett has been a key on both sides of the football and continues to develop his overall game and physical tools each time I've seen him over the past handful of seasons.

Lehnen, who led the Glenwood Titans to the Class 6A state semifinals posted a combined 3,313 yards of total offense along with a combined 50 touchdowns in 2019. Lehnen also played some defense along with being a big time threat on special teams as a kick returner.

Olsen, who will kick next fall for Michigan State has been one of the state's top kickers over the past few seasons. Olsen possesses 50 yard plus field goal range and was simply one of the most accurate and consistently strong kickers in the entire State of Illinois in 2019.

King, a senior who was also a standout wide receiver in 2019 was as explosive of a kick and punt returner for the Raiders and head coach John Ivlow than anyone I saw in person in 2019. King is a fearless kick and punt returner who has outstanding speed and burst. King just seems to find a new gear that most others just don't have in the open field.

Mills, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame drew the main focus and attention of all opposing teams in 2019. Mills, who overcame a mid year injury has a terrific combination of size, power and quickness and at times 2was a dominant force for the Scouts.

Singleton Jr. who is verbally committed to Iowa State was as dominant as any defensive tackle in the State of Illinois in 2019. Singleton Jr. was an unquestioned leader on a defense stacked with talent and experience and his overall play was a big key in the Blue Devils Class 8A state title game appearance in 2019.

Pedraza, who is verbally committed to Ball State was also a key two way starter and leader for the Mustangs and head coach Matt Mishler. Pedraza, who is now up to 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds has great size and quickness and no question could wind up being a real steal in the Class of 2020 for the Ball State Cardinals.

Jefferson, who was named as the CCL/ESCC All Conference selection is a speedy and hard nosed player who just causes havoc all season long on the Crusaders defensive line in 2019. Jefferson also showed his speed and versatility playing some linebacker last in the regular season and the4 post-season for Brother Rice and head coach Brian Badke. A kid who simply plays with a non stop motor with an incredible work ethic.

McLaughlin raised his overall game to another level in 2019. McLaughlin, a three sport athlete who is committed to Northwestern for football posted over 50 tackles and was simply a force on the Griffins at defensive end all season long in 2019.

Delacruz was one of the most versatile players in the State of Illinois in 2019 and was also one of the most disruptive linebackers in the state this fall. Delacruz had over 80 tackles (20 for loss) and was always bringing pressure this fall. Delacruz was also a key contributor to the Warren Township special teams as well as seeing some playing time on offense as well.

Urwiler, who is committed to North Dakota was a two way starter for the Bulldogs ended the season with 77 tackles (15 for loss) along with posting 4 1/2 sacks in 2019. No one hustled more or went harder down in and down out in 2019 at the linebacker position than Quinn Urwiler.

Johnson, a four star ranked safety and the state's top Class of 2020 recruit according to Rivals.com was a standout two way player for the Class 6A state champion Flyers and head coach Darren Sunkett. Johnson, who is verbally committed was a force at safety and can cover equally as well as provide run game support this fall.

Tumilty is a two time EDGYTIM/Rivals.com All State team member who much like last season could of easily made this team on either side of the football. Tumilty led the Warriors to the Class 7A semifinal round and was a huge factor in helping turn the Willowbrook program into a state title contending program over the past few seasons.

McCoy, a senior who is verbally committed to Illinois State was a standout defender and leader for the Vikings defense in 2019. McCoy was very strong all season long and a key defender on a Vikings defense that was just one of several top defensive unit's I saw live in 2019.

Pledger, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan was another two way player and standout for the Wildcats in 2019. Pledger was a sure tacklers and strong in run support while also having impressive cover skills and ball awareness.