22nd Annual All State Team

Here is the 22nd annual EDGYTIM/Rivals.com State Of Illinois All State team. 2021 IHSA Coach of the Year? Coming soon. 2021 IHSA Player of the Year? Coming soon.

Jack Lausch, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame for both football and baseball has been electric all season long for the Crusaders and head coach Brian Badke. Lausch completed 164 of 269 passing for 2,447 yards with 20 touchdowns this past season. Lausch was also a major threat running with the football, adding 142 carries for 1,084 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Jordan Anderson, who is verbally committed to Illinois was able to withstand various injuries all season long and saved his best performances for last. Anderson, who ended the season rushing for 1,544 yards and 31 touchdowns was an impact player who was able to beat all opposing defenders with a combination of speed, size, power and strength all season long.

Morton senior RB Seth Glatz ended the 2021 season rushing for an amazing 3,250 yards on 347 carries (8.8 yards per carry) and 46 touchdowns in leading the Potters to the Class 5A semifinal round. Glatz was the Potters main offensive weapon and threat in 2021 yet somehow Glatz was still able to post incredible numbers all season long despite drawing full attention from every single opposing defense.

Luther Burden was simply the State of Illinois most electric playmakers in 2021 and was truly a threat to score with every single touch of the football. Burden, who is verbally committed to Missouri caught 77 passes for 1,280 yards and 22 touchdowns. Burden also set an IHSA state record this past season by posting 9 punt returns for touchdown.

Max Reese, who is committed to Eastern Michigan had a highly productive season for the Class 5A state champion Friars. Reese ended his senior season by catching 70 passes for 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chris Petrucci, who is committed to Northwestern saw his senior season ended earlier than he wanted due to an injury in the Class 8A state playoffs. However, Petrucci was easily one of the state's top two way starters and had become an impact player at both tight end and defensive end all season long for the Hawks and head coach Dave Inserra.

Jimmy Liston, who is verbally committed to Purdue is a rare four year varsity starter for the Friars. Liston needed to battle back from a serious spring season injury just to be ready for the fall season, and Liston's game never skipped a beat.

Valen Erickson, who is verbally committed to Missouri just seemed to play at an even higher level his senior season and at times was a dominant force on the Mustangs offensive line. Erickson has impressive size and strength. moves well and just is highly active at all times and was able to make blocks at the second level consistently all season long for St. Rita.

Miles McVay is still just a junior, yet it also feels like McVay has been on the scene for years already. McVay, who I met when he was an eight grader has continued to develop his overall game, improve his physical tools and this past season in particular really hit a higher plateau in his overall game. McVay has also grown up physically as well as embracing becoming a much more vocal leader for the Flyers.

Deuce McGuire was the leader of a very strong Redhawks offensive line in 2021. McGuire, who is verbally committed to Northwestern has also just greatly improved his overall game including adding more good strength and power. McGuire also seemed to embrace his leadership role this past season for the Redhawks and head coach Ron Dawczak.

Luke Dalton, who is verbally committed to Cincinnati is somewhat still a relative newcomer to football who also made some incredible strides in his overall game. Dalton , who is a non stop worker was able to add more good weight and strength, became more and more confident in his game and it showed from week to week. Dalton, who seemed to be the "next guy up" on multiple Big Ten level recruiting radar screens took a late summer offer from Cincinnati and has never looked back.

Hank Beatty, who is verbally committed to Illinois played both quarterback and wide receiver for the Rockets and head coach Derek Leonard. Beatty will end his career at Rochester as the Central State 8 all time leading scorer (440 points) along with posting some incredible career records, such as posting 8,204 total yards (3,013 yard receiving). Beatty also went 40-6 record as a varsity starter at Rochester.

Palmer Domschke, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan was one of the state's top ranked kickers and punters who was also an impact player on both sides of the football for the Wildcats and head coach Bill Ellinghaus. Domschke made six field goals in 2021 along with converting on 38 of 41 PAT while also having the ability to pin down opposing teams with his punting ability.

TJ McMillen, who is the son of St Francis head coach Bob McMillen has been an impact two way player and multi-sport athlete for the Spartans since his freshman season. McMillen was double and tripled teamed on both sides of the football all season long, yet managed to still make 55 tackles and add 12 sacks this past season.

Brooks Bahr made the most of his first season playing at the varsity level for the Ramblers and head coach John Holecek this past season. Bahr, who has added a considerable amount of good weight and size since the spring season was able to become a steady down in and down out player this fall for the Ramblers. Look for Bahr's recruiting stock to continue to climb this winter and spring.

Andrew Blackburn-Forst was easily one of the more dominant players on one of the state's best overall defensive lines this season. Blackburn-Forst, who was also named to the IHSFCA All State team seemed to just beat opposing linemen with an endless burst and quickness was easily one of the toughest kids to block all season. Blackburn-Forst ended the year with 68 solo tackles, 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Teddy Gianaris is a multi-year varsity stater and hands down one of the Hawks most vocal leaders and a player who simply left it all on the field week in and week out for the Hawks and head coach Dave Inserra. Gianaris was also named as the Central Suburban conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Zack Petko was a two way starter and impact performer for the Class 6A state champion Cary Grove Trojans. Petko posted 40 solo tackles and added 55 assist this past season and also added three sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Ross Dansdill is another impact underclassmen linebacker who in many ways had an impact season in 2021 for the Class 7A state champion Wheaton North Falcons. Dansdill posted 72 1/2 solo tackles while also adding 12 1/2 tackles for loss on the season while also being the Falcons defensive captain as a junior.

James Kreutz was easily one of the top overall defensive players and impact performers I saw live in 2021. Kreutz, who is the son of former Chicago Bears OC Olin Kreutz is an all out baller who just seem to make big play after big play in 2021 for the Loyola defense.

Toriano Pride, a Clemson commit had a somewhat quiet season for the Flyers, yet his game is so strong and so advanced already at the high school level that he makes it look easy at times this season. Pride was asked to lock down the opposing team's best receiver week in and week out and Pride was also a heavy hitter and a terrific finisher in run support.

Jashawn Johnson is another multi-positional standout player and impact performer in all three phases this past season. Johnson also drew the opposing team's best player and made 54 solo tackles and added four interceptions on the year for the Hawks and head coach Tim Heyse.

Jyaire Hill saw his game reach a new, higher level this past season for the Kays and head coacH Derek Hart. Hill, who has also seen his recruiting stock soar this fall and is now holding 8 Power 5 scholarship offers is a long and lanky athlete with terrific speed. Hill also will continue to add more good size and weight and his game has only begun to develop on several levels.

Damon Walters, who is also an outstanding student in the class room is another impressive overall athlete who's game just continues to get better and better each season. Walters plays with a high motor, brings an intensity to the field while also having impressive overall ball skills, awareness and physical tools.