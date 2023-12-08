Here is the 24th annual EDGYTIM/Rivals.com State Of Illinois All State team.

Wheaton St Francis senior QB Alessio Milivojevic had one of the most productive and consistently strong seasons in years in the State of Illinois. Milivojevic, who is verbally committed to Ball State passed for4 3,408 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2023 and led the Spartans to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Mount Carmel senior 4 star ranked RB Darrion Dupree was able to show his entire arsenal of weapons this fall after missing most of his 2022 junior season sidelined by an injury. Dupree, who gained 1,056 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023 was a big play threat every time he touched the football this season. Verbally committed to Wisconsin.

York was able to post back to back Class 8A state semifinal appearances and the 2023 team relied heavily on the Dukes balanced offense along with a strong defense. Jake Melion gained 1,785 yards and scored 18 touchdowns and was named the Player of the Year in the West Suburban Silver.

A two time EDGYTIM All Stater, Christian Betancur was simply the Marian Central Catholic's main weapon over his varsity career. Betancur finished his high school career with 231 career receptions along with 94 catches this season for 1,423 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Glenbard West head coach Ryan Crissey will openly weep at graduation as Cam Williams, a 4 star ranked wide receiver committed to Notre Dame will move onto the Power 5 level next fall. Williams has truly been a jack of all trades for the Raiders who also is a high academic student in the classroom. Winner of the Red Grange All DuPage County Offensive Player of the Year award.

I'Marion Stewart was simply the most explosive, most dangerous receiver and kick returner in the State of Illinois in 2023. Stewart, who also played defensive back for Kenwood Academy in 2023 is verbally committed to Michigan.. Stewart's hands, quick feet and twitch along with his ability to make opposing defenders miss reminds me quite a bit of former Thornton Township/Indiana and NFL legend Antwaan Randle El.

Josh Janowski, who's committed to Iowa has made 40 consecutive starts for the Griffins and head coach Rob Zvonar. Janowski was simply one of the most dominant blockers I saw live in 2023.

Kankakee senior 4 star ranked OT Marques Easley, who's verbally committed to Georgia has the makings of developing into a next level linemen with the raw tools and potential to play on Sundays. Easley most impressively embraced and became a more vocal leader for the Kays in 2023

Hersey and head coach Tom Nelson was known more for its wide open and explosive offense in 2023, but the Huskies got a huge senior season from William Nolan. Nolan, who played on both sides of the football for Hersey this fall was a locked on blocker and a dominant player in the western suburbs,

Loyola Academy senior OL Kyle Baltazar is another big, strong and physical mauler who helped lead the Ramblers to back to back Class 8A state titles. Baltazar, who's verbally committed to Army also embraced a bigger leadership role in 2023.

A two time EDGYTIM All Stater, Eddie Tuerk could have easily made this team on either side of the line this season. Tuerk, who's committed to Illinois was an ironman over the past few season for the Lions.

Downers Grove North senior RB/DB Noah Battle was truly the Trojans main man all season long and a big key to the Trojans Class 7A state runner up season. Battle, who ran for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns also played full time as a defensive back for Downers Grove North.

St. Ignatius senior 5 star ranked DT Justin Scott is the state's top ranked recruit in the Class of 2024 and also #10 ranked recruit in the nation. Scott, who just recently decommitted from Ohio State and is now committed to the Miami Hurricanes has been a dominant force for the past handful of season. Scott, who also got some carries at fullback in the post-season also played full time on both sides of the line in 2023.

Joliet Catholic senior DT Dillian Johnson, who is verbally committed to Wisconsin for both football and wrestling was easily one of the most dominant players I saw live in 2023. Johnson possesses incredible durance, speed and power and just operates with a non stop motor.

York and head coach Mike Fitzgerald has one of the state's best defensive ends in junior 3 star ranked Joseph Reiff (Notre Dame). Reiff, who also saw considerable action this season at both defensive end and offensive tackle was a dominant defender with the wingspan of a 757 and just a tremendous amount of upside at the Power 5 level.

Kenwood Academy senior 4 star ranked DE Marquise Lightfoot is one of the state's most intimidating players coming off the edge in 2023. Lightfoot, who committed to the Miami Hurricanes after having scholarship offers from literally every Power 5 school fought through various injuries in 2023 and was still a high impact player for the Broncos again in 2023.

Mount Carmel senior 3 star ranked ILB Parker Startz was the Caravan's emotional leader of one of the state's best defenses in 2023. Startz, who is verbally committed to Ohio University has an incredible motor and impressive instincts and is also a kid who truly knows how to tackle and close as well as anyone I saw live this fall.

Kankakee senior LB Kennarius Chandler in my eyes is simply hands down one of the state's most overlooked names in the Class of 2024. Chandler plays with impressive downhill speed, can come off the edge or can stuff the inside run. Chandler also has the speed and athletic ability to cover opposing backs out of the backfield. Loved this kids overall motor and game in 2023.

Lincoln Way East senior LB Conner Durkin ended his career at East as the Griffins all time leading tackler with 316 total tackles. Durkin, who was named as the unanimous Defensive Player of the year in the Southwest Suburban Blue conference in 2023 is another rare 3 year varsity starter who played 40 consecutive starts for the Griffins.

IC Catholic Prep senior DB/WR KJ Parker has simply been one of the best and most exciting playmaker in the State of Illinois over the past few seasons. Parker, who is verbally committed to Iowa was an impact player in all three phases of the game over his varsity career.

East St. Louis is always stacked with high level talent and that includes Leontre "Smiley" Bradford. Bradford, who is verbally committed to Purdue is also a multi-year varsity starter and leader of one of the state's best defensive backfield's in 2023.

Whether it was a big play at receiver, defensive back or on special, teams, Blue Island Eisenhower junior 3 star ranked ATH Andre Lovett was just always in the right spot at the right time. Lovett, who helped get the Cardinals into the Class 6A playoffs has drawn recruiting interest and offers from various Power 5 school.

Morgan Park senior 4 star ranked ATH Tysean Griffin has been a leader and impact performer for the Mustangs and head coach Chris James since his freshman season. Griffin, who is verbally committed to Illinois was the Mustangs most versatile and valuable player including a 2023 season that saw Griffin overcome injury to make an impact in the post-season.

Nazareth Academy and head coach Tim Racki has coached some impressive players of the years...but when it's all said and done Gabe Kaminski will be in the class picture of his all time greats. Just a junior, Kaminski at times this season and especially in the post-season was simply unblockable. Kaminski played rush end, outside linebacker and made sure every offensive coordinator well award of where he was on every play. Kaminski has drawn multiple offers and attention this fall.