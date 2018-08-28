Chicago (IL) Kenwood senior two star ranked cornerback recruit Mark Aitken (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) and his Broncos teammates pulled off a nice Week 1 upset win last Friday, defeating Chicago Catholic League power Fenwick 20-9. Aitken, who basically never leaves the field for head coach Sinque Turner breaks down his first game, his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"We were ready and we expected to win," Aitken said. "I thought I did pretty good overall. I had two picks and I also had a two point conversion catch along with a 60 yard kick return. It just felt great to win out first game and happy to help us win."

Aitken, who has been verbally committed to Northern Illinois University since late April filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I call and talk to the coaches at NIU almost every day. I'm already set on taking my official visit to NIU in December and I know that I'm going to a lot of the NIU home games this season."

Aitken is also well aware that the recruiting process reopens up on September 1st.

"I know that college coaches will be able to call again starting up again on September 1st. I mean I know the coaches are doing their job and that's cool. I'll be nice and answer the calls but I'm not looking to go to any other school. If some huge Power 5 program called me I'll answer the phone, otherwise I'm very happy and solid to NIU. I'm just not focused on anything n ow expect my team and my season."

Aitken is also excited for the rest of the Kenwood Broncos 2018 season.

"I really feel we will go undefeated this season. I think that the biggest difference this year compared to other years is that the kids on this team have bought into Coach Q (Sinque Turner) and his message. Coach has our best interest and the team has such a better energy this year."

Mark Aitken is verbally committed to NIU.

