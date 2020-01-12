AJ Henning On Signing Early, Battling With Darion Green-Warren, More
Speed in space.
If there is one recruit in Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class that embodies the famous mantra, it’s four-star Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East wide receiver AJ Henning.
The Rivals100 prospect was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois and is one of the country’s most dynamic and versatile playmakers.
With his skillset, Henning should see the field right away under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
“He definitely said there are opportunities to play as a freshman,” Henning said. “It’s just up to me to go to work everyday when I get there in the summer. I’m ready for the challenge.”
Henning can line up in the slot or out wide, play running back and return kicks and punts. He did all of that and more for his high school team this season as he led Lincoln Way East to a state title.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news