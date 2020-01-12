With his skillset, Henning should see the field right away under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

“He definitely said there are opportunities to play as a freshman,” Henning said. “It’s just up to me to go to work everyday when I get there in the summer. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Henning can line up in the slot or out wide, play running back and return kicks and punts. He did all of that and more for his high school team this season as he led Lincoln Way East to a state title.