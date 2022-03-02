Alante Brown has a "big voice" in Nebraska's wide receiver room

In an afternoon filled with over a dozen interviews with Nebraska football coaches and players, one name seemed to be brought up the most: Alante Brown. Head Coach Scott Frost said the 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver is someone who has taken on a leadership role on the offense. “I maybe would comment on Alante Brown,” Frost said on Monday at the press conference. “He has had a really good offseason, and he really has a voice in the wide receiver room that we have needed, and I hope he keeps coming on the way that he has because we are seeing some good things from him.” Brown started his third spring practice season on Monday after having, what coaches noticed as, a big off-season. In 2021, he caught three passes for 30 yards in his nine-game appearances on offense. In high school, Brown was a three-year starter at quarterback for Simeon High in Chicago. He led his team to a city championship and the Class 7A state quarterfinals in his final season. He attended St. Thomas More Prep school in Connecticut before heading to Nebraska.

New wide receiver/associate head coach Mickey Joseph said former quarterbacks typically fare better at safety or corner because they don’t do much catching. The coach said Brown has done a good job of adjusting to his new position. “As a high school quarterback, he's done a really good job at catching the ball,” Joseph said. “He understands the game, from the quarterback point of view, the quarterback scene, he understands it.” Brown is entering his third season as a receiver and is aiming for a breakout season. However, he will have to fight past veterans like Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Oliver Martin and transfers Trey Palmer and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda. The first thing Joseph said when asked about Brown is that he loves football, something very important to Joseph and Frost. “That’s the No. 1 problem with NCAA football today is that these kids don’t love it, they like it. Alante loves it,” Joseph said. “He loves the game. You can win with kids when they love the game. When they like it, you’re gonna be in trouble.” Joseph said the most athletic kids on the team play on special teams and that Brown stands out on the special teams unit. “He runs down on kickoff and that’s impressive and he’ll stick his nose in there,” Joseph said.

Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch said Alante Brown is one of his favorite players (Abby Barmore)