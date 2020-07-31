Althaus is prepared to start over
Cambridge (Ill.) senior tight end prospect Lucas Althaus (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) took a few minutes to discuss the impact of Wednesday's IHSA decision to move the 2020 football season to the spring....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news