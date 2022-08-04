Amaniampong pledges to Indiana State

Downers Grove (Ill.) South senior wide receiver/tight end recruit Brandon Amaniampong (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) made a recent on campus visit to Indiana State University and on Wednesday gave the Sycamores and head coach Curt Mallory his verbal commitment. Amaniampong discusses his college decision here.

"I've been in contact a ton with the coaches at Indiana State and they definitely recruited me the hardest," Amaniampong said. "I made a visit on Sunday to Indiana State and I really liked it and the visit made a big difference in my recruiting. Mu just really liked it at Indiana State and so did my Mom so I committed."

Amaniampong pointed towards some of the key factors in his commitment to Indiana State,

"Everything In was at Indiana State on Sunday was just really nice. Indiana State has done a lot of different renovations to the facilities and the weight room and I really like the academics side as well at Indiana State. The coaches at Indiana State are just great people and I was able to have a long talk on Sunday with head coach Curt Mallory. Coach Mallory truly cares about his players on and off the field and the same goes for the rest of the coaches at Indiana State. I just felt like I'll be a great fit at Indiana State and I feel really comfortable there. The recruited me as a right end but they also can see me lining up wide at times in the offense. The coaches said they like my versatility and my athleticism and that they want to use me in a few different ways in the offense."

So which other schools did Amaniampong consider before committing to Indiana State?

"I looked pretty hard into Eastern Illinois and I also had a visit set to Northern Iowa, but I cancelled that visit. I liked both EIU and Northern Iowa but they just didn't get the same feeling I got when I visited Indiana State. The visit I made on Sunday to Indiana State no doubt played a big role in my decision. I was able to see a lot and learn a lot at Indiana State and it all just came together for me."

Amaniampong is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him this summer.

"I'm happy and excited and I can just focus on my team and my senior season the rest of the way. The hardest part of the process for me was that early on I didn't get a lot of looks or attention. Things really picked up for me this summer and I just kept the faith and kept working hard."

So what advice would Amaniampong give anyone still going through the recruiting process?

"It doesn't matter where you are at in the recruiting process, you just need to keep working hard and trust the process."

Brandon Amaniampong is verbally committed to Indiana State.