Buffalo Grove (Ill.) junior safety/wide receiver prospect Ayden Anderson (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) has made a lot of strides this off season and was hoping to show college coaches his progress this spring. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic Anderson continues to wait for his chance to show his improvement to college coaches in person. Anderson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"It's been frustrating," Anderson said regarding the continued pandemic. "I had a lot of college visits planned and several of those same coaches had planned to see me workout inn person at school this spring."

Anderson, who plays both safety and wide receiver has been adjusting to online classes which will remain in place until the end of the school year in Illinois.

"I was not surprised that school was cancelled for the year and I think everyone was expecting it. Online learning has been going fine and it's not that bad. I'm getting used to it and the hardest part for me was just getting into a schedule and a routine. I definitely miss seeing my friends and my teammates in school everyday and working out with my team."

Anderson also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been staying in touch with the coaches from North Dakota State, North Dakota, Columbia, Yale, Northwestern, Illinois, Kansas State along with several different MAC schools. I had spring visits planned for Kansas State, Illinois and Northwestern and all of those visits had to be cancelled. I was also looking at taking visits to see Ball State, Western Michigan and also Central Michigan."

Anderson was also planning to see several college coaches in school this spring, but now that college coaches are off the road Anderson has a plan to make sure coaches get to see him.

"A lot of different college coaches wanted to watch me work out this spring but now they can't. I'm going to just have someone video tape me doing everything I would be doing at a one day camp and send that video out to all of the college coaches."

