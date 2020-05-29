EdgyTim - Applebey adds an ISU offer

Mt. Carmel (Ill.) senior quarterback recruit Kaleb Applebey (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) was able to add his first FCS level scholarship offer recently from Illinois State University. Applebey checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"Illinois State offered me a scholarship about a week or so ago," Applebey said. "I also have offers from Lindenwood (D2) and Moorehead State (D2) in Minnesota."

Applebey, who is a three sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) for the Golden Aces filled us in on his impressions from adding his latest offer from Illinois State.

"I've been in contact and talking with the coaches at Illinois State pretty often. I know that Illinois State is a good school and that they also have a good football program. Illinois State said they like me as both a quarterback along with also possibly playing tight end. The coaches from Illinois State said they want me to come and visit them as soon as we are allowed to make college campus visits."

Applebey has also been in contact with a handful of other schools this summer.

"I'm in touch with some of the coaches at schools like Iowa State, Air Force and some others. SIU has also been in contact a bit. I've also been staying in touch with the schools who have already offered me."

Applebey filled us in on his upcoming summer plans.

"I was hoping to be playing some AAU hoops this summer along with getting to work with my football team but all of that has been cancelled. I'm hoping that we will be a lowed to open things up soon and we can get back with our teams. I'm going to just keep working out on my own and stay ready for football season."

