EdgyTim - Arizona State lands four-star WR Dominic Lovett's commitment

Arizona State has made a conscious effort to recruit the Midwest region harder in recent classes, and that effort continues to pay off. The Sun Devils landed their second four-star from St. Louis in as many classes when East St. Louis High wide receiver Dominic Lovett announced his commitment Friday evening.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Despite strong camp showings early in his prep career and a ultra-productive junior season, it took Lovett some time to generate momentum on the recruiting trail. At the beginning of the new year he held just five Power Five offers, three of which came after his junior season concluded. Late last January the offer train started to roll, with schools like Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri and Oregon climbing on board. Almost immediately, though, recruiting went into a dead period that it has only poked its head out of for two weeks since. That did not allow Lovett any time to visit the schools that were recruiting him, which was why he waited until now to make his selection. Arizona State, Missouri and Penn State were the trio of schools that emerged as the top contenders in the final weeks before Lovett selected the Sun Devils. He is still deciding whether to graduate high school mid-year, or stay at East St. Louis and play a spring high school football season.

IN HIS WORDS

“(Arizona State) was the right fit for me because I loved the coaches’ energy and I love how they brought me into this family. I got to meet some of the players over Zoom calls that we had, so I felt like I was already part of the family even though I wasn’t there yet.

“At first, I had my mind set on a totally different school. But, as COVID continued and I started to see which schools were really for me and which schools wasn’t there, really, it started to come to me which school wanted to be there for me and which schools wasn’t.

“They’re going to use me like the Chiefs use Tyreek Hill. So, I’m going to be all over the place, from the slot to the outside, jet sweeps, wildcats, everything.

“It feels great to know that the finish line is approaching, not only because I’ve waited for this moment my entire life, but because I feel this decision is right for me and it fits me. I didn’t just pick this school just because I was running out of time or options. I picked this school because they talked to everybody in the book. They talked to my mama, my dad, my girlfriend and my coaches. They were trying to get to know everybody around me and keep them involved as well.”

SCOUTING REPORT

Lovett lead the St. Louis area in receiving last season, totaling 1,541 yards and 16 touchdowns on 73 receptions. That is a huge reception total for a high school season, but Lovett also averaged more than 20 yards per reception which suggests a big-play, outside receiver. What’s unique about Lovett, though, is his skill set could also translate to the slot receiver position in college. I think it’s most likely he stays on the outside, but that versatility is an added bonus for Arizona State. Lovett has the quickness to create separation at the line of scrimmage, but he also builds speed through the top of his route and has a smooth, natural transition post-catch. These are the keys to his productivity. The only thing Lovett lacks for the outside receiver position is size, but he is solidly-built and not easily pushed off his route.

SCHOOL IT STINGS MOST

When Missouri landed East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon’s commitment late last winter, it put the Tigers in great position to also add his two wide receivers – Lovett and Keontez Lewis. With this decision, however, both receivers are now committed to Pac-12 programs. First year head coach Eli Drinkwitz has put a stronger effort into recruiting St. Louis than his predecessor, but seeing prospects like Lovett go elsewhere show there is still work to be done before Missouri becomes the dominant recruiting program in the city.