ATH Bailey is ready to show out

Moline (Ill.) 2022 athlete recruit Matthew Bailey (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) is holding a handful of early scholarship offers this summer and is gearing up to go out and earn more starting tonight as Bailey begins his college summer camp travels. Bailey checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer camp plans and more in this recruiting update.

"We wrapped up the school year last Wednesday and I've been staying busy running track," Bailey said. "We have our conference track meet this week and then sectionals the following week. I'm also going to some college football camps this month so it will be a busy summer."

Bailey, who has early scholarship offers from WIU and North Dakota filled us in on his latest recruiting news along with his summer college camp plans.

"I've been staying in touch with the coaches from both WIU and North Dakota along with the coaches from South Dakota, South Dakota State, Iowa, Illinois and also Missouri. I'm camping at NIU tonight (June 1st) and I'll be camping at Illinois this Thursday. I'll be at camping at Lindenwood for the Mega Camp on Friday along with camping at Missouri on June 13th. I was also invited to camp ay Iowa on June 18th and I'm considering going to that camp. I'm trying to make sure I'm able to be available for state track and my other responsibilities this summer so I'm checking my schedule before setting up any other camps."

Bailey has also been drawing scholarship offers and recruiting attention at more than one position this summer.

"A lot of schools are looking at me as either a safety of as a wide receiver. Navy actually has some interest in me and mentioned that they feel I could be a fit for them ay quarterback. I'm pretty comfortable playing at either position to be honest. I still have a lot to learn about both positions, but from an overall comfort level I feel more comfortable at safety just because I've had more experience at safety."

Bailey is also excited to get back to work with his team this summer.

"We start up some 7on7 and working out and lifting as a team soon. We will do a lot of that work in June and then we will report for our team camp in early July. I think we had just 8 seniors last spring season so we will have a lot of kids with experience back. We have a lot of work to do but we also have a lot of talented kids coming back."

Matthew Bailey has scholarship offers from Western Illinois and North Dakota.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today