Lake Zurich (Ill.) junior athlete recruit Jack Dwyer (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) has been working out and trying to remain in shape during the Coronavirus pandemic. Dwyer checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"My sister was teaching in Spain and came back home for break and she had to self quarantine for a few weeks," Dwyer said. "So the Coronavirus really hit close to home when she had to go though all of that. She tested negative but it's just crazy these days."

Dwyer has remained in touch with several college coaches during this current NCAA dead period.

"I've been staying in touch with college coaches each week. I've been talking to North Dakota State, Indiana State, SIU, Eastern Illinois and Illinois State. I just either talk with the coaches on text or over the phone. They all want me to come out and visit them once we are able to get back out on the road."

Dwyer has also been trying to stay busy and active under the current pandemic.

"We have been doing E Learning for school and that's been going Ok. I still prefer being in class and being in school but we are suppose to get more interactive with it starting next week. I've also been working out on my own and running hills. Lifting has been pretty limited so I'm doing a lot of body weight work. In down time I've been just playing Hoops along with watching Netflix and playing video games. I've been binging The Office and Impractical Jokers quite a bit. It's also great to have my sister back home so I've been just visiting with her."

Despite the challenges, Dwyer and his Lake Zurich teammates have been trying to remain involved as a team.

"In the early part of this pandemic we ran hills together as a team but we can't do that anymore. We have been posting pictures each day of our workouts so everyone can see how they are putting the work in. It's been fun to see and it also keeps us all in touch in the group text and involved as a team."

Jack Dwyer has a scholarship offer from Illinois State.

