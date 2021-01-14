 EdgyTim - ATH Eubanks is embracing a new challenge
ATH Eubanks is embracing a new challenge

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM has the latest on Warren Township junior athlete Christian Eubanks who is embracing a new challenge this winter playing for Boom Midwest 7on7. Eubanks also fills us in on his latest recruiting news and more in this latest update.

Click Here to read this latest update.

---

{{ article.author_name }}