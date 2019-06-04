Chicago (Ill.) Hope senior athlete prospect Lafabian Fain (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) took part in Sunday's Rise and Fire camp in Elmhurst and was able to show his skills and versatility in a strong camp showing. Fain recaps his latest recruiting news this summer and more here.

"This (Rise and Fire) was a fun camp and I was able to work on both offense and defense," Fain said. "I also wanted to just get some work in and get ready for the summer and camps."

Fain, who played several positions last season for Hope Academy filled us in on his latest recruiting news this summer.

"We had a lot of college coaches in school back in the spring. I'm in touch with the coaches from South Dakota, South Dakota State, NIU, EIU, Wyoming, Cincinnati and also Central Michigan. All of those coaches want to see me in person this summer in a camp. Some of the schools like me at both defensive back and receiver. I played for Boom 7on7 this spring and I worked mainly at defensive back, but I was also able to keep my skills up at receiver. I also played running back last year and some coaches have mentioned that to me as well."

Does Fain have any college camp plans yet?

"I'm planning to go to an Iowa camp on June 23rd. Iowa had been showing interest in me this spring and they also said that they wanted to see me in person this summer. I'm going to camp and also visit Iowa on the 23rd. I'm also hoping I can add a few more camps soon."

Fain, who made it to the IHSA state track championships this spring is also hoping to repeat that trip this fall to NIU for the IHSA state football championships.

"Getting to the state finals is a goal for me and my teammates no doubt."