EdgyTim - ATH Johnson keeps adding new offers

Hoffman Estates (2-3) (Ill.) junior athlete recruit Jashawn Johnson (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) has been able to add two recent scholarship offers over the past week. Johnson breaks down his latest offer from Northern Iowa and Illinois State along with discussing his upcoming spring and summer plans in this recruiting update.

"I've been able to add two new offers this week from Northern Iowa and Illinois State," Johnson said. "I also have an earlier offer from Western Michigan and I've also been staying in contact with some other schools as well."

Johnson, who plays receiver and defensive back for the Hawks this spring gave us his initial impressions from adding his latest offers from the UNI Panthers and the ISU Redbirds.

"I don't know a lot about wither school right now to be honest. I've been staying in contact with the coaches from Northern Iowa for a few weeks. Illinois State reached out to me a few days ago and then they offered me. Both of the coaches want me to come out and visit them this summer. It's exciting to get offers from both schools and I'm going to look harder at both schools soon."

Johnson has also remained in contact with several other coaches this spring.

"NIU has been in contact with me quite a bit. I've also gotten contact from the coaches at Kentucky, Cincinnati, Missouri and also Purdue. I've been getting a lot of college camp invitations from those schools and I'm sure I'll get out to camp at some of those schools this summer."

Johnson will now roll from his spring football season right to his upcoming track season.

"We play our last game of the football season Friday against Rolling Meadows, then I'll have my first track meet on Tuesday. I've run track for only one year, which was my freshman year. My goal is to make it downstate to the state track finals this spring."

Look for Johnson to also focus this off season on improving his game.

"I'm going to work on just getting better separation and go up and fight to get the football better. I want to just get more aggressive in fighting for the football next season. I feel good about how this season I've been able to make more catches in traffic along with just breaking more tackles."

