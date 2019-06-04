Downers Grove (Ill.) South senior athlete prospect Jayden Lambert (6-foot-1 160 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois after taking part in the IHSA state track finals. Lambert discusses adding his first offer from EIU along with his upcoming summer plans and more here.

"EIU offered me a scholarship while I was at the state track championships," Lambert said. "I ended up placing third in the triple jump and the EIU coaching staff really liked my junior season video and was able to see my athleticism in person."

Lambert, who plays quarterback at Downers Grove South filled us in on his thought of adding his first offer from the in-state EIU Panthers.

"I know that EIU has a great coaching staff. They all came from Northwestern and they are a really young group of coaches whop have big plans for the football program there. EIU is recruiting me more for the defensive side of the football and just about every schools likes me as a safety. It just feels good to add my first offer from EIU and I'm sure I'll go back and visit them again sometime soon."

Lambert, who wrapped up his junior year of high school last week filled us in on what next for him this summer.

"I'm going to the North Central College camps all this week starting on Tuesday. I might add a few more camps for this summer but for now that's all I have set up so far. Schools like Illinois State, Illinois, Western Illinois and Western Michigan all want to see me in a camp in person this summer. Most of those schools are recruiting me as a defensive back/safety and they all just want to see me run around and show them what I can do in person. I played defensive back back in my freshman season so I have a little bit of experience at the position."

Lambert, who will begin his team camp in a few weeks is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"We have a chance to be pretty strong this season. We have a lot of young talent along with a nice core of kids back from last year. Going to be a senior this year is a different feeling for sure. I need to be more of a vocal leader this year and I'm ready for that challenge."

Jayden Lambert has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.