Downers Grove (Ill.) South junior athlete prospect Jayden Lambert (6-foot-1 160 pounds) has been a varsity starter for the Mustangs and head coach Mark Molinari since his freshman season. Lambert checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I'm running track for my school this winter," Lambert said. "We just had a team meet last weekend and I'm in a ton of events. My football recruiting has also been going pretty well this winter and I'm just trying to juggle sports and academics these days."

Lambert, who plays quarterback at Downers Grove South recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Western Michigan, Illinois State, Eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, Western Illinois and also South Carolina. In was able to visit Western Michigan last season for a game when they played NIU. I had a really good game day experience and they seem to be very interested. It was just a fun game day experience at Western Michigan and I'm hoping to get a chance to go back and visit them soon."

So what has Lambert been focusing on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I'm working on improving my overall agility and speed. I also want to just improve my overall lateral speed and quickness. Positionally I'm sort of just trying to improve everything. I'm getting recruiting looks as more of a wide receiver/defensive back yet I also play quarterback for my school. I'm working on everything this winter to be honest."

Does Lambert have a specific position he prefers to play in college?

"I love playing quarterback but I'm totally open when it comes to a position in college.