Lake Zurich (Ill.) junior athlete prospect Jack Moses (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) is just a non stop multi-sport athlete who is always on the move. Moses also checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I'm playing baseball for my school this spring and working out this winter with EFT," Moses said. "This past winter was the first I didn't play basketball but I'm thinking about going back out for basketball next year. I just love to compete and stay busy."

Moses, who is drawing recruiting looks and attention at a few different positions this spring recaps his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with several coaches. I've been in touch with the coaches from Northwestern, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Rice along with several Ivy League schools. I visited Iowa not too long ago and that visit went well. A lot of the bigger level schools all want to see me in a camp with them this summer."

Moses, who is also a strong student in the class room filled us in on what he wants to improve in his game this off-season.

"I want to just have more explosive plays and I also want to improve my overall 40 yard dash time. I would say that a few of my strengths are that I'm a versatile player and I'll play anywhere I'm asked. I'm also a quick study and a good listener."

So what position will Moses end up playing in college?

"Most of the coaches like me as either a wide receiver or as a safety. I've been working this winter at both positions and I'm going to go to the college camps as a wide receiver. I really don't have a preference when it comes to a position in college."

So does Moses have a role model?

"My Dad is my role model. He was also a hard worker and an undersized guy in college. He ended up as a walk on at (D2) Minnesota State Mankato."