St. Charles (Ill.) North junior DB/WR prospect Jordan Nubin (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) has remained busy this winter playing basketball for the North Stars along with training and getting ready for his 2020 senior season on the gridiron. Nubin checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and upcoming spring visit plans here.

"I've been staying busy playing basketball this winter," Nubin said. "My football recruiting has been going pretty well. We saw a lot of different college coaches in school back in January and my coaches at school have said a lot of those coaches will be back in school again in March."

Nubin filled us in on his latest recruiting news..

"I've been in contact with the coaches from SIU, NIU, Minnesota and also Toledo. I've also been getting a lot of new follows on Twitter from the coaches from Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and some other smaller schools. The feedback has been positive from those coaches and they all want me to stay in touch. I've also been invited to make some spring visits."

Will Nubin make some upcoming spring college visits?

"I'm looking at visiting SIU along with Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan this spring. I'm in the middle of the state playoffs next week so once the basketball season is over I'll have a better idea of when I'll make those college visits."

So what part os his game is Nubin working on to improve this off season?

"I'm definitely focused on improving my overall speed and strength this winter."

Nubin and his North Stars teammates are also locked in and very focused on the upcoming 2020 season.

"After how things finished for us last season (4-5 record) everyone is focused and working hard and once the basketball season ends I'll be in the weight room with them getting after it. I think the biggest adjustment we need to make is just improving our mindset. I think a lot of us just thought we'd roll everyone last season but didn't realize we had a target on our backs."

Does Nubin, who plays both wide receiver and defensive back have a preference when it comes to an eventual college position?

"No, not at all. I feel comfortable playing on either side of the football and I'll play anywhere I can to help the team."

