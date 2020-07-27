ATH Nubin stays on the grind
St. Charles (Ill.) North senior DB/WR recruit Jordan Nubin (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) took part in Sunday's Rise and Fire camp in Glen Ellyn. Nubin, who is set to play both receiver and defensive back...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news