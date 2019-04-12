Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore athlete prospect Benjamin Perry (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) had a very solid 2018 sophomore season playing for the Caravan and head coach Jordan Lynch. Perry, who is also playing for Boom 7on7 this spring also made a recent visit to the University of Minnesota and recaps his visit along with his latest recruiting news here. .

"My spring has been pretty busy but good," Perry said. "I'm playing 7on7 with Boom and I'm also trying to stay on top of my grades along with just working on my game."

Perry also filled us in on his first impressions from his recent University of Minnesota visit.

"I had a great visit to Minnesota. It was just a great experience and I was able to get to know more about the school and the football program. We got an introduction of Minnesota football history along with learning more about the current team and football program at Minnesota. Minnesota has some amazing facilities. I also was able to sit in on a team meeting and I just really liked the energy from the coaches and the players. They definitely got me fired up and even though it was like 7 O'Clock in the morning everyone was ready and fired up. I also had some good talks with the coaches at Minnesota and I got some good tips from defensive backs coach (Joe Hanasymiak) along with learning more on how the Minnesota defensive backs play. The coaches at Minnesota are great and said that they want me to keep in touch and that they would be back in my school in the next few weeks."

So have any other schools shown interest in Perry this spring?

"I've already made a visit to Northwestern and I'm also hoping to go visit Iowa sometime soon with my Boom teammates. Since I'm just a sophomore college coaches are restricted in contacting me so I haven't gotten a lot of contact just yet. Hopefully we will see more college coaches in school starting next week."

Perry is also excited with the progress he's made in his game this off-season.

"I've been working hard on just being a better at man coverage and playing for Boom this winter has really helped me and my game. I've been able to just play better against some really strong competition against kids from all over the country. I played defensive line as a freshman so last year was my first playing on defense. I've also been working out this winter and spring at wide receiver and I'm hoping I can get a shot at playing both ways this coming season for my team."