ATH Robbins recaps his summer travels

Fairfield (Ill.) senior athlete prospect Camden Robbins (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has wrapped up for now his summer camp travels. Robbins, who also played basketball for Fairfield High School recaps his summer camp travels and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I have an offer from McKendree (D2) and In was able to get out to several camps so far this summer," Robbins said. "I'm also playing basketball this summer for my school's team so I've been staying pretty busy."

Robbins filled us in on his recent college camp visits.

"I ended up camping at Lindenwood, Memphis, Virginia Tech and also McKendree and they all went pretty well. The coaches from SIU said that they would be in touch with me soon. The coaches from Virginia Tech said they want to wait and see some of my senior season film. I made a visit and had a personal workout at McKendree and they offered me a scholarship which was exciting. Most of the schools recruiting me like me as either an outside linebacker or as a safety. SIU said they are looking at me on either side of the football. I' just want to play football in college and I'll play anywhere I can help the team."

Does Robbins, who is also a strong student in the class room (3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale) have any additional college camp plans or visits remaining this summer?

"I'm finished with the college camps and visits for now. We started lifting and conditioning this week for football and we will report for team camp in July. I'm also working on just adding more good weight and size. My goal is to get to 200 pounds and some of the colleges said they also would like to see me add more good weight. My goal is to add good weight while also keeping me speed up."

Does Robbins have a dream school?

"I would say that Notre Dame is my dream school. I've always watched Notre Dame on TV and I've also been to a few games as a fan. I also really like Ole Miss a lot as well.

